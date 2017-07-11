On the radar: Portable speed-limit signs help drivers slow down through work zones

YAKIMA, WA – For those who work on Washington highways on a regular basis, it can sometimes be a bit unnerving to have cars speeding past just a few feet from a work zone. That’s why the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are using a proven method to get drivers in south central Washington to slow down: portable signs displaying each passing vehicle’s speed.

WSDOT and WSP have been using the signs along various highways in the area for the past two weeks. So far, there is a noticeable difference in speed reduction and driver behavior.

Inattentive driving, following too closely and speeding are the top three causes of work zone collisions. From guardrail repair to paving to vegetation control, fines double in work zones. The law aims to reduce distracted driving while protecting drivers, passengers and highway workers.