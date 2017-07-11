Mandatory 10-digit dialing in western Washington begins July 29

OLYMPIA, WA – Callers in western Washington will have to dial the area code along with the seven-digit telephone number to make a local call beginning July 29.

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved a new area code for western Washington in May 2016 to address the need for additional numbers. To implement the new area code, the commission also approved mandatory 10-digit dialing for all of western Washington.

The new area code, 564, will overlay all of Western Washington and initially be distributed to the 360 area code territory. As numbers are needed in the 206, 253, and 425 area code territories, 564 will be distributed to meet the demand.

Beginning July 29, all calls made within western Washington must be placed using the 10-digit telephone number. If consumers dial only seven digits, the call will not be completed and the caller will hear an announcement instructing them to redial including the area code.

The 564 area code will be assigned to new telephone lines or services beginning August 28.

Important information for consumers:

Current telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

Consumers will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number to complete long distance calls.

A local call will remain a local call.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change.

Calling 911 will not change.

Consumers will continue to dial three digits to reach 211 and 811, as well as 311 and 511 where available.

It is important that consumers confirm that all services, automatic dialing equipment, applications, software, or other types of equipment recognize the new 564 area code. This may include life-safety systems, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems, gates, ankle monitors, speed dialers, mobile phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions. Consumers should check business stationery, advertising materials, personal checks, and personal or pet ID tags to ensure the area code is included in the telephone number. Any call forwarding functions will also need to be updated to include the 10-digit telephone number.

For more information, please visit the UTC’s website at www.utc.wa.gov/overlay or contact your local telephone service provider.