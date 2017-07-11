Umatilla student chosen for International Space Settlement CompetitionPosted: Updated:
Umatilla student chosen for International Space Settlement Competition
A student at Umatilla High School will travel to Florida at the end of July to participate in the finals of the International Space Settlement Design Competition.
DOE to conduct aerial thermal imaging studies of Hanford site landfills
The Department of Energy Richland Operations Office will soon conduct aerial thermal imaging surveys to collect characterization data at the 200 Areas of the Hanford Site.
Hermiston superintendent to report for active duty
On Monday, July 10, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fred Maiocco informed the Hermiston School Board that he is in receipt of official U.S. military orders, placing him on extended active duty as a member of the US Armed Forces.
Man exposes himself to women in Pasco early Monday morning
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to a couple of women in Pasco Monday morning.
Pasco Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Pasco Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.
