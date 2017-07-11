Free Slurpees on 7-Eleven's 90th birthday

KENNEWICK, WA - Today may not be an official holiday, but millions of people still celebrate. They're celebrating free Slurpee day at 7-Eleven.

Today is 7-Eleven's 90th birthday, but instead of getting a gift, they're giving all of us one with their iconic frozen Slurpees. This tradition started in 2002, and every year since people wait for this day to roll around. So whether you're mixing flavors, or getting the classics, it's a sweet treat on a hot summer day.

To keep this celebration going, 7-Eleven is doing an entire Slurpee week starting tomorrow. To get your free Slurpees, all you have to do is buy seven of them through their app and then you'll get eleven coupons. This will be going on until July 18th.