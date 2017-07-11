Teen suspect in July 4 shooting facing four charges

7-19-17 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - On Tuesday morning, July 18, 17-year-old Pedro Cadenas - accused of shooting a man in Pasco on July 4 - appeared for the second time in court today.

Cadenas pleaded not guilty in court to four charges, including first degree assault.

According to court documents, the victim, Jorge Rodriguez, was shot in the face while driving down Lewis Street with Cadenas in his car.

Cadenas fled the scene after the vehicle crashed. He was arrested later in Sunnyside.

Rodriguez remains in a medically-induced coma in a Spokane hospital.

Right now, Cadenas is being held on $750,000 bail.

PASCO, WA - We have learned the name of a teenager who shot 51-year-old Jorge Rodriguez in Pasco on July 4th.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a court document reveals in detail what happened on the day of the shooting.

Detectives were able to identify the shooter as 17-year-old Pedro Cadenas through footage gathered from a local business.

The surveillance video shows Cadenas trying to drive away in the victim's car, but the gas tank was stuck on a fence post. He ran away from the scene on foot, but officers found him days later thanks to an anonymous call. The caller said Cadenas is a gang member.

Pasco Detectives and Sunnyside Police found Cadenas walking with a girl near the intersection of Tacoma Ave. and S. 13th St. in Sunnyside.

In the court documents, the girl says Cadenas is her ex-boyfriend and they had gone to a BBQ in Pasco. He then disappeared for 40 minutes, and when he came back, he had blood on his arm. When she asked if he had shot someone, he just said, "I had to do it."

Cadenas was arrested the morning of July 7th. He now faces charges for theft, possession of a gun, and assault in the first degree.

As for the victim, Jorge Rodriguez is still in a medically-induced coma.