Teenage suspect in 4th of July Pasco shooting identifiedPosted: Updated:
Pasco Fire Department utilizes new rescue boat to fight McNary Dam wildfire
A part of the wildfire near the McNary Dam last Friday was put out by crews utilizing a unique tool the Pasco Fire Department has: their rescue boat.More >>
Disturbing details of 3 out of 26 child predator sex sting arrests released
New information now, involving WSP's net nanny operation that has put more than two dozen people who were wanting to have sex with kids, in jail.More >>
Teenage suspect in 4th of July Pasco shooting identified
We have learned the name of a teenager who shot 51-year-old Jorge Rodrigues in Pasco on July 4th.More >>
Unclaimed items at Richland PD have a new, helpful purpose
Whether it's unclaimed stolen property or evidence from a crime, thousands of items are left at local police departments every year. ...More >>
Umatilla student chosen for International Space Settlement Competition
A student at Umatilla High School will travel to Florida at the end of July to participate in the finals of the International Space Settlement Design Competition.More >>
DOE to conduct aerial thermal imaging studies of Hanford site landfills
The Department of Energy Richland Operations Office will soon conduct aerial thermal imaging surveys to collect characterization data at the 200 Areas of the Hanford Site.More >>
Hermiston superintendent to report for active duty
On Monday, July 10, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fred Maiocco informed the Hermiston School Board that he is in receipt of official U.S. military orders, placing him on extended active duty as a member of the US Armed Forces.More >>
Man exposes himself to women in Pasco early Monday morning
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to a couple of women in Pasco Monday morning.More >>
