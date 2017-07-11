Smart home device calls authorities after overhearing domestic dispute

NEW MEXICO - Sheriff Deputies believe a smart home device may be responsible for saving the lives of a mother and daughter.

Investigators in New Mexico say it happened during a domestic dispute last week. They say the mother and daughter weren't trying to call for help, but that the device called authorities when it overheard the argument.

"He asked her, 'did you call the sheriff's,' and I guess there was a smart speaker connected inside the residence that was connected to the home phone, and I guess it heard the key words 'call sheriff,'" said Detective Roger Garcia. "It saved the life of a mother and her child. If it wasn't for that speaker, who knows how that situation would have ended."