Police looking for Hispanic man involved in another armed robbery

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for another armed robbery suspect. The victim told police he was leaving for work from the 2400 Blk. Of North Court St. When the suspect came up to him, pointed a gun, and asked for his wallet and cell phone.

This happened around 4:00 Wednesday morning. Not long before that, Kennewick Police also got a call about an armed robbery but say it's too early to tell if the two are connected.

Pasco Police tell NBC Right Now they are looking for a Hispanic man who is about 5'5" and left in a dark colored SUV.

If you know anything you should call police.

Officers say it's important to be aware of your surroundings and call police if you see anything suspicious.

This is a developing story.