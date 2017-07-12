Three teens arrested after lighting a firework that starts a small fire

PASCO, WA - Three teenage boys are facing reckless burning charges after starting a fire in Pasco. Someone reported a small brush fire burning just southwest of Stevens Middle School around 7:00 Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police they saw three boys running away, but police later found them in the Super Mex parking lot.

Police arrested the two 14-year-olds and 15-year-old after they admitted they lit a firework off in the field.



Luckily, the fire only burned half an acre.