Proposed budget would add almost $54 million for Hanford

HANFORD, WA - The House budget proposal for the Hanford Nuclear Reservation next year would add almost $54 million to the amount requested by the Trump administration.



The additional money is the result of work by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., along with two other Hanford supporters on the House Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee - Chairman Mike Simpson of Idaho and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.



The House rejected the president's proposed cuts to the Richland Operations Office for Hanford cleanup.



The proposal would still leave the budget for fiscal 2018 below current spending of about $2.4 billion, by about $60 million.



Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons and now is engaged in cleaning up the resulting wastes.