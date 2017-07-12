Hispanic man robs victim at gunpoint

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1100 Block of West 10th Avenue just after 4:00 Wednesday morning.

The victim tells police, a Hispanic man in a dark SUV got out of the car, went up to a citizen with a gun in his hand and demanded the man's wallet and cell phone. The victim agreed and then the suspect left in the SUV.

The man is described as a Spanish speaking Hispanic man in his early 20's, 5'8", thin, and wearing black pants with a gray sweatshirt.

Pasco Police are also investigating a similar incident that happened not too long after this one.

We don't know if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story.