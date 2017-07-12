Yakima City Council declines to discuss immigration issuePosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Update on dogs rescued from camper
Update on dogs rescued from camper
Memorial for firefighters
Memorial for firefighters
Toppenish Structure Fire
Toppenish Structure Fire
Rattlesnake Hills Fire 7-7-17 update
Rattlesnake Hills Fire 7-7-17 update
Rattlesnake Hills Fire part 2
Rattlesnake Hills Fire part 2
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Arson suspect returns to scene, arrested by Sheriff's Deputy
Arson suspect returns to scene, arrested by Sheriff's Deputy
Around 8:30 this morning Sheriff's Deputies arrested 45-year-old Brett Sherwood based on probable cause that he burned down their family home the previous night.More >>
Around 8:30 this morning Sheriff's Deputies arrested 45-year-old Brett Sherwood based on probable cause that he burned down their family home the previous night.More >>
Local businesses receive façade improvement grants
Local businesses receive façade improvement grants
For the third consecutive year the Downtown Association of Yakima has awarded grants to downtown businesses to assist them in their attempt to enhance their buildings and businesses, and subsequently, revitalize Downtown Yakima.More >>
For the third consecutive year the Downtown Association of Yakima has awarded grants to downtown businesses to assist them in their attempt to enhance their buildings and businesses, and subsequently, revitalize Downtown Yakima.More >>
Yakima City Council declines to discuss immigration issue
Yakima City Council declines to discuss immigration issue
The Yakima City Council has declined further discussion about formalizing an informal police policy to not ask residents about their immigration status.More >>
The Yakima City Council has declined further discussion about formalizing an informal police policy to not ask residents about their immigration status.More >>
Disturbing details of 3 out of 26 child predator sex sting arrests released
Disturbing details of 3 out of 26 child predator sex sting arrests released
New information now, involving WSP's net nanny operation that has put more than two dozen people who were wanting to have sex with kids, in jail.More >>
New information now, involving WSP's net nanny operation that has put more than two dozen people who were wanting to have sex with kids, in jail.More >>
Yakima Humane Society struggling to care for 34 dogs found in filthy RV
Yakima Humane Society struggling to care for 34 dogs found in filthy RV
Last week, animal control discovered 34 dogs and two chickens being held in an RV.More >>
Last week, animal control discovered 34 dogs and two chickens being held in an RV.More >>
Mandatory 10-digit dialing in western Washington begins July 29
Mandatory 10-digit dialing in western Washington begins July 29
Callers in western Washington will have to dial the area code along with the seven-digit telephone number to make a local call beginning July 29.More >>
Callers in western Washington will have to dial the area code along with the seven-digit telephone number to make a local call beginning July 29.More >>
On the radar: Portable speed-limit signs help drivers slow down through work zones
On the radar: Portable speed-limit signs help drivers slow down through work zones
For those who work on Washington highways on a regular basis, it can sometimes be a bit unnerving to have cars speeding past just a few feet from a work zone.More >>
For those who work on Washington highways on a regular basis, it can sometimes be a bit unnerving to have cars speeding past just a few feet from a work zone.More >>
Memorial is re-dedicated to 4 fallen firefighters
Memorial is re-dedicated to 4 fallen firefighters
16 years ago, four firefighters lost their lives battling the 30 Mile Fire in Okanogan County.More >>
16 years ago, four firefighters lost their lives battling the 30 Mile Fire in Okanogan County.More >>
Art projects wanted for Fall/Winter 2017 Windows Alive! displays
Art projects wanted for Fall/Winter 2017 Windows Alive! displays
The Yakima Arts Commission is seeking applications for the fall/winter 2017 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! Project.More >>
The Yakima Arts Commission is seeking applications for the fall/winter 2017 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! Project.More >>
Coyote Creek Fire fully contained
Coyote Creek Fire fully contained
The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management tells NBC Right Now The Coyote Creek fire is now 100% contained.More >>
The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management tells NBC Right Now The Coyote Creek fire is now 100% contained.More >>