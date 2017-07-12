Arson suspect returns to scene, arrested by Sheriff's Deputy

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Around 8:30 this morning Sheriff's Deputies arrested 45-year-old Brett Sherwood based on probable cause that he burned down their family home the previous night.

On 07-11-17 at approximately 9:30 p.m., west county patrols were dispatched to a structure fire in Easton. A neighbor to the house called in to report that a home was on fire and the female resident was at his house reporting her husband had started the fire after an altercation between the two.

Fire units arrived and extinguished the fire, however the home was destroyed. Law enforcement searched the area for the suspect, Brett Sherwood, however he was not located. On Wednesday, July 12 at approximately 08:30 a.m., county patrols received information that Sherwood was in the area. They located Sherwood and took him into custody without incident.

The Sheriff's Detectives and County Fire Marshal are conducting the investigation.