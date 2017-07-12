WSU Regents approve 2017-2018 tuition rates for resident undergraduates

PULLMAN, WA - The Washington State University Board of Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a 2.2 percent tuition rate increase for resident undergraduate students for the academic year 2017-2018.

Undergraduate students who are Washington state residents will see their tuition increase by $103 per semester for the next academic year that begins Aug. 21. The new full-time, annual tuition rate for resident undergraduates will be $9,530.

WSU tuition has remained flat or declined for resident undergraduate students for the past four years. Even with the 2.2 percent increase, undergraduate students who are Washington residents will pay about 88 percent of what a student in 2013-2014 paid for tuition.

The operating budget passed by the Washington State Legislature last month assumed that WSU would implement the 2.2 percent increase and that this revenue will be used to cover additional expenses the university will bear in the new biennium. The increase is expected to raise approximately $3.2 million for the year.

Under current state law, the tuition growth factor of 2.2 percent is tied to the average annual growth in median hourly wages in the state of Washington.