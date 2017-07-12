McMorris Rodgers announces $5.4 million grant for Walla Walla Regional Airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) today announced a grant totaling $5.4 million from the Department of Transportation to the Walla Walla Regional Airport for rehabilitation of the taxiway. Rep. McMorris Rodgers released this statement following the announcement:

“As we continue to commit ourselves to rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, I’m excited that this grant will help bring immediate and much-needed funds to our community,” said McMorris Rodgers. “The Walla Walla Regional Airport helps connect Southeast Washington with the rest of the world. I was proud to lead this effort with Secretary Chao to reinvest in our critical infrastructure needs.”

You can find more information about the grant here.