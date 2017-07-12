Over $5,000 in medical equipment stolen from Klickitat County Fire District #3

KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA - Imagine being a firefighter getting ready to respond to a fire, but when you get to your station, you realize it's been robbed. That's exactly what happened at the Klickitat County Fire District #3.

Someone used a crowbar to break into their front door. The unknown person stole more than $5,000 worth of equipment, including a thermal imaging camera used to find people who are trapped inside of a burning structure. The volunteer fire crew was getting geared up to respond to a brush fire around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning when they noticed their equipment doors open and things all over the floor.

Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Nelson tells us along with the thermal imaging camera, a defibrillator, a chainsaw, and three flashlights have been stolen.

He says he's most concerned about the medical equipment because those devices save lives.

"It's a slap in the face," said Nelson. "It's like robbing a church at Christmas time."

All of the equipment is covered by insurance so everything will be replaced. They're still trying to figure out who broke in. Chief Nelson asks if you're online shopping and you come across any of the equipment mentioned, or if you have any information at all, call the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office.