Soil-borne virus stunts crop growth; causes concern for farmers

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Valley is home to dozens of vineyards that produce not only jobs, but millions of dollars. So when the owner of a vineyard in Wapato began to notice some of his grapevines just didn't look right, he reached out to WSU scientists to find out why.

It doesn't look like much, but microscopic dagger nematodes have the potential to destroy crops. The soil-dwelling worm spreads tobacco ringspot virus (TRSV) from a sick vine to healthy ones.

"It can infect a variety of crops including grapes, apples, cherries," said Dr. Naidu Rayapati, an associate professor at WSU's Irrigated Agriculture Research & Extension Center in Prosser.

TRSV was only discovered in a Wapato vineyard after the owner stopped growing pears and planted grapevines.

"We are beginning to realize that a particular virus which may or may not cause serious problems in one crop, can cause serious problems in a totally different crop," Dr. Rayapati said.

The signs of TRSV are obvious, if you know what you're looking for.

Dagger nematodes in the soil cause some vines to grow smaller than the rest of the crop. Healthy grapes are big; roughly the same size, whereas infected grapes are tiny and clustered together.

"The plants will be stunted in growth and over a period of time they show declining symptoms, perhaps leading to death of the entire vine," explained Dr. Rayapati.

For now, the virus is contained in the small block it was found in on a vineyard in Wapato, but the threat could be lurking anywhere in the ground and farmers have no idea it's there.

"We need to have vigilance," Dr. Rayapati said. "We need to have awareness in terms of the potential of this particular problem spreading to other regions."

Growers should test for soil-borne viruses before planting any crops. If farmers are concerned about potential viruses on their land, you can contact WSU's Irrigated Agriculture Research Center in Prosser at (509) 786-2226.