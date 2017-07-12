4th of July shooting victim still in a coma, daughter says

PASCO, WA - We've been following the story of the man shot in Pasco on the 4th of July. He's still in critical condition, and now the family is asking the community for help. Reporter Stefani Zenteno spoke with the victim's daughter today and learned more.

"He just kept telling me not to hang up the phone, my dad's okay," said Darlin Molina. "I heard him say he was dying."

On July 4th, Jorge Rodriguez was on his way to the store. Minutes later, Molina got a call about the tragic news.

"'Hurry, get here, your dad got shot,'" Molina said. "I got in the car and sped over there."

Molina says her dad is off life support, but he's still in a coma.

"He's in the process of being a vegetable, his brain damage was so severe because of the gunshot that they don't know if there's going to be recovery or not," she explained.

When she got to the scene, she found her dad bleeding but conscious. Detectives are still investigating why he was shot. Rodriguez's family believes the shooter was trying to steal his car, and adds they didn't know each other.

"We all think he must have asked my dad for a ride," Molina said, "and my dad is a nice person, so he must have been like, 'sure.' He saw him young and vulnerable and he said sure."

What makes this situation even harder for Molina is that she's pregnant with Rodriguez's first grandchild. Her biggest fear is that they may never meet.

"Last thing I expected was for this to happen...not get the chance to see this grandchild."

Rodriguez is a full-time farm worker, and doesn't have medical insurance. That's why the family has set up a Go Fund Me account. If you'd like to donate, you can click on this link: https://www.gofundme.com/jorge-rodriguez-medical-campaign.

