Kids not treated soon enough for allergic reactions

UNITED STATES - Many children who suffer a severe allergic reaction are not treated quickly enough. 

Researchers looked at hospital records of over 400 children treated for anaphylaxis. Less than half received epinephrine before arriving at the emergency room, even though many had an auto injector with them at the time of their allergic reaction.

Kids who had a reaction at home were less likely to receive epinephrine than those who were at school.

