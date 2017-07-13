Juvenile in custody after early morning car chase

UPDATE: Pasco Police say the 16-year-old arrested after the chase Thursday morning is connected to an armed robbery in Pasco Wednesday morning.

The driver has been booked in the Juvenile Detention Center for eluding, residential burglary, auto theft, and first degree robbery.

Police are still looking for another person may have run away and they are still looking for them and investigating.

-------------------------------------

PASCO, WA - One juvenile is in custody after leading police on a chase early Thursday morning. Officers first saw a dark colored SUV matching the one described in a few recent armed robberies driving erratically near 24th and Court Street.

The driver didn't stop and started driving away from police. Pasco Police tell us the car lost control and crashed near U.S. 395 and Yelm Street.

Right now, they do have a Hispanic juvenile in custody, but think another suspect may have run away.

The teen did tell police he had minor injuries, so he is getting examined and talking to police.

This is a developing story.