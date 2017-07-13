Speeding causes fatal crash near CowichePosted: Updated:
Worms ruin grape crops
Update on dogs rescued from camper
Memorial for firefighters
Toppenish Structure Fire
Rattlesnake Hills Fire 7-7-17 update
Speeding causes fatal crash near Cowiche
Washington State Patrol says speeding caused a fatal accident just two miles of Cowiche.More >>
3 more suspects in child predator sex sting appear in court
Three more suspects appeared in court today as part of WSP's net nanny operation.More >>
Soil-borne virus stunts crop growth; causes concern for farmers
The Yakima Valley is home to dozens of vineyards that produce not only jobs, but millions of dollars.More >>
Arson suspect returns to scene, arrested by Sheriff's Deputy
Around 8:30 this morning Sheriff's Deputies arrested 45-year-old Brett Sherwood based on probable cause that he burned down their family home the previous night.More >>
Local businesses receive façade improvement grants
For the third consecutive year the Downtown Association of Yakima has awarded grants to downtown businesses to assist them in their attempt to enhance their buildings and businesses, and subsequently, revitalize Downtown Yakima.More >>
Yakima City Council declines to discuss immigration issue
The Yakima City Council has declined further discussion about formalizing an informal police policy to not ask residents about their immigration status.More >>
Yakima Humane Society struggling to care for 34 dogs found in filthy RV
Last week, animal control discovered 34 dogs and two chickens being held in an RV.More >>
Mandatory 10-digit dialing in western Washington begins July 29
Callers in western Washington will have to dial the area code along with the seven-digit telephone number to make a local call beginning July 29.More >>
On the radar: Portable speed-limit signs help drivers slow down through work zones
For those who work on Washington highways on a regular basis, it can sometimes be a bit unnerving to have cars speeding past just a few feet from a work zone.More >>
Memorial is re-dedicated to 4 fallen firefighters
16 years ago, four firefighters lost their lives battling the 30 Mile Fire in Okanogan County.More >>
