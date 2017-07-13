Speeding causes fatal crash near Cowiche

COWICHE, WA - Washington State Patrol says speeding caused a fatal accident just two miles of Cowiche. Troopers tell NBC Right Now 37-year-old David Cole of Yakima was driving southbound on the 1400 Block of Weikel Road around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Troopers say Cole didn't negotiate the curve on the right and drove off the road. He died at the scene.

Right now, we don't know if drugs or alcohol are involved.