Richland man arrested for attempted child sex trafficking

RICHLAND, WA - On March 1, 2017, Richland Detective Athena Clark received a call from a Benton County trafficking advocate to speak with a potential 16-year-old trafficking victim.

Det. Clark had worked with the victim on other cases in the past. Partnering with Kennewick PD, the detectives made contact. The victim disclosed that on February 22, 2017, she met 51-year-old Richland resident John R. Pine/John R. Abrams online. They communicated and arranged to meet in a local park. In the park the victim was sexually assaulted. The victim and Pine continued to communicate using several different apps.

While the detectives were speaking with her, Pine continued to speak with her and asked to pick her up from her school to engage in sexual activities. Detectives were able to see in real time Pine's attempts to engage the victim in sexual activity. They arranged to meet at a park. Pine showed up to a location less than 1,000 feet away from a public school and was arrested on local charges yesterday afternoon.

The victim was able to produce communications where Pine continued to make sexual advances. Pine engaged in conversations where he planned to facilitate the victim's participation in the sex trade. Pine also clearly planned to profit from the enterprise. Pine was indicted in Federal District Court on July 11, 2017. A warrant for his arrest was issued. He was taken into custody by Det. Clark and KPD Det. Runge on July 12, 2017 at his place of employment. Pine once worked at Trios Health.

Pine has been charged with two counts of attempted child sex trafficking and coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.