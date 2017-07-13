Trios Health employee arrested for attempted child sex traffickingPosted: Updated:
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Local Marine one of sixteen killed in Mississippi plane crash
For an elite band of U.S. Marines known as the Raiders, the deadly military plane crash this week in Mississippi represents a second devastating blow during training in less than three years.More >>
Trios Health employee arrested for attempted child sex trafficking
On March 1, 2017, Richland Detective Athena Clark received a call from a Benton County trafficking advocate to speak with a potential 16-year-old trafficking victim.More >>
Juvenile in custody after early morning car chase
Pasco Police say the 16-year-old arrested after the chase Thursday morning is connected to an armed robbery in Pasco Wednesday morning.More >>
3 more suspects in court
Items stolen from Klickitat County Fire District #3
July 4 shooting victim in coma
Rescue boat fights fire
Child predators in court
