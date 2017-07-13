Local Marine one of sixteen killed in Mississippi plane crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - For an elite band of U.S. Marines known as the Raiders, the deadly military plane crash this week in Mississippi represents a second devastating blow during training in less than three years.

Six Marines and a Navy corpsman from a Raider unit died this week on their way to training exercises. That links them in tragedy with seven members of the same North Carolina-based command who died in a March 2015 helicopter crash off Florida.

The present incarnation of the Marine Raiders was formed in 2006 amid the global war on terror. The group was officially named the Marine Raiders in 2015 to link its heritage to World War II commando units made famous in movies.

The Raiders' commanders say the group has close bonds that make such losses devastating.

Among the sixteen dead was a Richland native and Hanford High School 2009 graduate Dietrich Schmieman.

Several friends posted the following in the wake of Scmieman's death.

"Truly crushed to hear about you going to Valhalla, Dietrich Schmieman. From our random texts or the mid winter chatting about crushing the slopes, you always kept me laughing. In Jump, I was amazed with those ridiculous legs that fit into them Silkies!!! I just told you I was coming to the east coast and was stoked to link the pups up and chill.

Till Valhalla bro, we will see each other again!" - Wayne

"Now that the names are being released I want you guys to raise a glass and pour one out for Dietrich Schmieman. He was a bada** dude and a new drinking bro who passed away during the plane crash yesterday. Until we meet again in Valhalla brother!" - Hector

"To the family of Dietrich Schmieman. To your loss I'm sorry. To the man man I never knew, may your peace be found in the next life. May your sacrifice never be in vein . May you be treated as a king in the new world. Rest in piece my brother. May you never know another struggle in this world. Go forth and conquer the next world until we meet at the gates of Valhalla, and fight side by side . From one infantrymen to a fellow soldier. I love you even though I will never having the pleasure of serving next to you. Thank you for your ultimate sacrifice." - Shawn

"Rest easy brother. I will remember you as the nicest guy at the BN. Since the first day you have always been that guy that would do anything for anybody. Humble to the core. If someone needed a favor you would not hesitate to lend a helping hand." - Mark

"Woke up thinking about you still. I can't get you off my mind. I can not believe you are gone. MARSOC lost one of the best I miss you Dietrich Schmieman. WISH YOU WHERE HERE! TILL VALHALLA" - Michael

"Dietrich Schmieman bro I'm lost for words. We lost a great Marine and friend to many. My condolences go out to your family and they should know that they raised a Great man. Dude you will be missed bro" - Brandon

"Such a tragic loss for the Marine Corp today, especially the aviation, MARSOC, and Recon communities. Dietrich Schmieman was such a great dude. God bless his family and the families of the other service members in yesterdays C130 crash. Rest easy bro" - Jesse

"I'm kind of at a loss for words right now, but I can't ever thank you enough for the calm you provided me during rough seas. Rest easy, Dietrich Schmieman. Never above you, never below you, always beside you." - Ryan