Remembering fallen Marine and Richland native Dietrich Schmieman

RICHLAND, WA - Richland native Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman joined the Marine Corps at 19 years old with an ambition to serve in Special Operations, his dad said. And Schmieman died this week doing what he loved.

The KC-130 was headed to El Centro California and then to Arizona to drop off the Raiders for a training mission. It crashed into a field in rural Mississippi Monday afternoon, and burst into flames.

We told you yesterday about how 26-year-old Schmieman from Richland was aboard this plane. He served in a reconnaissance unit before joining the elite Raider Command stationed at Camp Lejeune two years ago.

When remembering Schmieman, his friends said that he always helped them and he inspired them to live life to the fullest.

A memorial service was held today in Jacksonville, North Carolina to honor the fallen soldiers.

During a news conference at Camp Lejeune, the deputy commander of Marine Special Operations asked for continued prayers and support for the families and friends of the men.

"The cornerstone of the Marine Corps and Special Operations community is our people," said Colonel Steven Grass. "The command's top priority right now is caring for the families of our fallen. We ask for continued prayers and support during this difficult difficult time and as the families begin the long process of grief and recovery."

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said the final set of remains was recovered Thursday from a farm field where the KC-130 crashed. Remains were flown Thursday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where military officials say they will be released to their grieving families.

UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - We've learned that one of the Marines tragically killed in a Mississippi plane crash earlier this week is Hanford High School graduate and Richland native, Dietrich Schmieman. Reporter Mackenzie Allen spoke with some of Schmieman's friends today to learn more about this brave Marine and how they're choosing to remember him.

Marine Raider Dietrich Schmieman was one of sixteen service members killed this week when their plane went down in Mississippi. The Marine Raiders are an elite special ops branch of the Marine Corps., founded back during WWII.

In and out of uniform, Schmieman's pictures on Facebook paint him as a happy young man, loved by many. And that's how his friends are choosing to remember him.

"Just going out to the mountains, going camping, talking on the chairlift, just having a good time and seeing the world," said friend Chris Lynch.

Lynch has known Schmieman since they were in 4th grade, and describes him as one of his best friends. He says he was initially surprised when Schmieman enlisted, but not by how quickly he was able to advance.

"You know, he wanted to be a good person," Lynch said. "When he wanted to do something he did it one hundred and ten percent."

It's a loss that's especially poignant here in the Tri-Cities...but will be felt by all who had the opportunity to know him.

"Just knowing what he does, I knew this was always an option of what could happen, but you just never really expect it," said Lynch. "People that I've talked to, this is going to affect people all around the world, all around the country."

In fact, condolences and fond memories have been flooding Facebook, with many referencing the viking after world Valhalla and the quote, "Never above you, never below you, always beside you."

How are people helping?

A non-profit group created by wives of Marine Raiders is trying to raise money to support the families of the fallen service members. So far, they've raised about $18,000 with a goal of $300,000.

You can help too, by clicking this link: https://www.crowdrise.com/supporting-raider-families-leflore-mississippi-tragic-accident/fundraiser/raisingraiders

Mackenzie Allen also spoke with Schmieman's youth pastor, who shared his fond memories of this brave Marine.

He was an elite Marine, but those who knew Marine Raider Dietrich Schmieman as much more than that. They describe him as smart and charismatic, and as a man whose faith helped shape who he was. Pastor Corey Smith first met Schmieman when he was just in middle school, and helped guide him through his time at Hanford High School.

"It was just like a load of bricks had been dropped on us," Pastor Smith said.

He says the loss still doesn't feel real.

"For most of us, the feeling of sadness that the world has lost such a good person, it just doesn't seem fair. "

Determined even as a boy, Pastor Smith remembers one particular field trip where Schmieman wouldn't let anything stop him from going.

"I remember once on our way to a retreat he threw up in the back of our church van, but absolutely refused to go home, he wanted to keep going," explained Pastor Smith.

And a service trip years later, where he proved himself to be a natural leader.

"Just such a magnetic personality, kids just loved him, our kids who went with, just thoroughly enjoyed having him there and that was just him."

But once he enlisted, that's when Smith says he saw Schmieman really blossom into the man he was meant to be.

"I remember looking at him and thinking, 'Man, when you left you were a kid, and now you're a man.' He had really just grown into being a Marine."

More than anything though, Pastor Smith will remember him as kind.

"Just extremely kindhearted, I mean he was a kid who loved to have fun, but at the same time, he always just so kind to people."

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - For an elite band of U.S. Marines known as the Raiders, the deadly military plane crash this week in Mississippi represents a second devastating blow during training in less than three years.

Six Marines and a Navy corpsman from a Raider unit died this week on their way to training exercises. That links them in tragedy with seven members of the same North Carolina-based command who died in a March 2015 helicopter crash off Florida.

The present incarnation of the Marine Raiders was formed in 2006 amid the global war on terror. The group was officially named the Marine Raiders in 2015 to link its heritage to World War II commando units made famous in movies.

The Raiders' commanders say the group has close bonds that make such losses devastating.

Among the sixteen dead was a Richland native and Hanford High School 2009 graduate Dietrich Schmieman.

Several friends posted the following in the wake of Scmieman's death.

"Truly crushed to hear about you going to Valhalla, Dietrich Schmieman. From our random texts or the mid winter chatting about crushing the slopes, you always kept me laughing. In Jump, I was amazed with those ridiculous legs that fit into them Silkies!!! I just told you I was coming to the east coast and was stoked to link the pups up and chill.

Till Valhalla bro, we will see each other again!" - Wayne

"Now that the names are being released I want you guys to raise a glass and pour one out for Dietrich Schmieman. He was a bada** dude and a new drinking bro who passed away during the plane crash yesterday. Until we meet again in Valhalla brother!" - Hector

"To the family of Dietrich Schmieman. To your loss I'm sorry. To the man man I never knew, may your peace be found in the next life. May your sacrifice never be in vein . May you be treated as a king in the new world. Rest in piece my brother. May you never know another struggle in this world. Go forth and conquer the next world until we meet at the gates of Valhalla, and fight side by side . From one infantrymen to a fellow soldier. I love you even though I will never having the pleasure of serving next to you. Thank you for your ultimate sacrifice." - Shawn

"Rest easy brother. I will remember you as the nicest guy at the BN. Since the first day you have always been that guy that would do anything for anybody. Humble to the core. If someone needed a favor you would not hesitate to lend a helping hand." - Mark

"Woke up thinking about you still. I can't get you off my mind. I can not believe you are gone. MARSOC lost one of the best I miss you Dietrich Schmieman. WISH YOU WHERE HERE! TILL VALHALLA" - Michael

"Dietrich Schmieman bro I'm lost for words. We lost a great Marine and friend to many. My condolences go out to your family and they should know that they raised a Great man. Dude you will be missed bro" - Brandon

"Such a tragic loss for the Marine Corp today, especially the aviation, MARSOC, and Recon communities. Dietrich Schmieman was such a great dude. God bless his family and the families of the other service members in yesterdays C130 crash. Rest easy bro" - Jesse

"I'm kind of at a loss for words right now, but I can't ever thank you enough for the calm you provided me during rough seas. Rest easy, Dietrich Schmieman. Never above you, never below you, always beside you." - Ryan