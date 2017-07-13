Yakima family displaced after fire destroys home

YAKIMA, WA - A family in Yakima is coping with losing most of everything they own after a fire ripped through their home this afternoon.

The smoke could be seen for miles. The home has significant damage in the back and on the second floor, and a portion of the roof collapsed.

Yakima Fire says a man was in the backyard working and turned around to flames on the back porch. Reporter Veronica Padilla spoke with one of the kids who lives inside. He said he was in his room on the second floor, and the only thing he had time to grab was his phone. He said he lives in the home with his parents and sister, and that his grandparents and uncle are in town visiting.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy black smoke from the back. Because of safety reasons, they had to fight the fire from the outside.

Yakima Fire says there is significant fire and water damage to the home.

"With these homes like this where they're one and a half story, they have a lot of hidden space," said Shift Commander Jennifer Norton. "So the fire will travel through the walls and up into the attic. It has several different attic spaces which makes fighting the fire challenging to get to."

Thankfully, everyone inside the home was able to get out safely, and no one was hurt. Yakima Fire says the Red Cross has been notified to help find the family somewhere to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.