Senior living center providing hydration kits for seniors

YAKIMA, WA - Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Yakima is helping seniors stay hydrated and healthy this summer.

"We make sure that everything is good in their home, their air conditioner is working, and that they are getting the hydration they need because it can affect your health," said Jacque Reichert, sales director at Brookdale. "As you age, things change and the heat affects you differently."

Brookdale delivers what they call hydration kits to seniors' homes. The kits contain items like fresh fruit, water, and a mini cooler.

"Depending on the situation, we could be going out three days a week, we could be going out once a week," Reichert said. "Really it is based on how that first visit goes and what we feel like needs to be re-addressed."

Brookdale says that 40 percent of heat-related deaths happen to people ages 65 and older. Medications can also contribute to dehydration.

So far, the kits along with their visits have proven to be very helpful for the elderly.

"The other day we did a home visit with a hydration kit and our nurse, and we came in and this sweet little gal's air conditioner had been broke for two days," said Reichert.

They started delivering their kits in June, and will continue until the end of summer. To learn more about senior summer health, you can contact Brookdale at (509) 965-0333. You can also visit one of their locations in Yakima or the Tri-Cities, or visit their website: https://www.brookdale.com/en/communities/brookdale-yakima.html