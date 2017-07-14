Fire crews hope to up containment on North Wenas Road fire

SELAH, WA - Evacuations have been lifted for people living on North Wenas Road in Selah. Early this morning a brush fire started, threatening homes.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon learned that it happened a little bit after 2:00 a.m. this morning. A fire broke out on a hillside along North Wenas Road near Wenas Lake in Selah. Winds caused flames to spread and it quickly became a three alarm fire.

A level one evacuation was put in place, informing residents of the danger. The fire threatened nine structures and four properties. Up to 60 firefighters with the Selah Fire Department and DNR battled the fire. Right now, it's 40 percent contained, and has burned approximately 600 acres of land.

Firefighters say the goal right now is to up containment before the weekend.

"As we look at the weekend and what is forecasted with the high temperatures and the winds as well as the possibility of thunder storms, we would like to get this taken care of before any of those become a factor," said Miles Pollack with Yakima Unit DNR.

No one was hurt and no structures were lost. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SELAH, WA - Multiple agencies are working to fully contain the Wenas Road Fire in Selah. The third alarm brush fire started near Wenas Road and Longmire Lane just after 2:00 Friday morning. So far the fire has burned at least 500 acres and is 20% contained.

Right now, level one evacuations are in order. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies had to shut down North Wenas Road at Longmire Lane because the fire was getting too close to the road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.