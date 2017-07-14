Quick moving fire burns more than 150 acres - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Quick moving fire burns more than 150 acres

SELAH, WA - Multiple agencies are working to fully contain a third alarm brush fire near Wenas Road and Longmire Lane. The fire started just after 2:00 Friday morning. So far the fire has burned more than 150 acres and is 0% contained.

Right now, level one evacuations are in order.

No word on what started the fire. 

