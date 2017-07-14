Wenas Road Fire burns at least 500 acres

SELAH, WA - Multiple agencies are working to fully contain the Wenas Road Fire in Selah. The third alarm brush fire started near Wenas Road and Longmire Lane just after 2:00 Friday morning. So far the fire has burned at least 500 acres and is 20% contained.

Right now, level one evacuations are in order. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies had to shut down North Wenas Road at Longmire Lane because the fire was getting too close to the road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.