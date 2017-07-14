Police arrest second suspect in armed robberies

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police say they now have a second robbery suspect in custody. Officers arrested 19-year-old Eric Perez-Bernal just before 5 Thursday night. They saw him running near the carriage square apartments on 24th and Court Street.

Officers chased him and saw he threw something in a car. They found a silver revolver that matched the description in recent robberies.



PPD say Eric Perez-Bernal and a 16-year-old who was arrested yesterday morning after leading officers on a chase may be connected to the three armed robberies in Pasco and Kennewick earlier this week.

Perez-Bernal is now facing charges of robbery in the first degree and a felon in possession of a firearm.