Early morning house fire forces three from their home

PASCO, WA - Investigators are trying to figure out what started an early morning house fire in Pasco. Firefighters tell us it started outside a home on the 8500 Block of Linvingston Road around 2:00 Friday morning.

Three people were inside the home when the fire started and got small cuts when they jumped out a window. A dog was also inside, but he got out safely. They're expected to be okay.

No word on what started the fire.