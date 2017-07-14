Early morning house fire forces three from their home - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Early morning house fire forces three from their home

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA - Investigators are trying to figure out what started an early morning house fire in Pasco. Firefighters tell us it started outside a home on the 8500 Block of Linvingston Road around 2:00 Friday morning.

Three people were inside the home when the fire started and got small cuts when they jumped out a window. A dog was also inside, but he got out safely. They're expected to be okay.

No word on what started the fire. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures