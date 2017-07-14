Cottonwood Fire burns near shooting range - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Cottonwood Fire burns near shooting range

Posted: Updated:

SELAH, WA - Firefighters are trying to fully contain a fire burning at a shooting range near Sheep Company Road and North Wenas Road. 

The fire started just before 7:30 Friday morning and has burned about 30 acres and is 0% contained.

No word on what started the fire. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures