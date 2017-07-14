Richland florist requesting state Supreme Court decision reversal

RICHLAND, WA - New information out of the Arlene's Flowers discrimination case. Barronelle Stutzman requested Friday for the US Supreme Court to reverse the Washington State Supreme Court's decision against her.



Stutzman is accused of discriminating against a long-time customer after she wouldn't arrange the flowers for her and his partner's same-sex wedding because of her religious beliefs. Stutzman has owned Arlene's Flowers in Richland for decades.



Her lawyers are asking the nation's highest court to consolidate Stutzman's case with a similar one out of Colorado involving a cake artist.