Windows smashed in Candy Mountain car prowls

NEAR RICHLAND, WA - There have been crimes reported in broad daylight at the new Candy Mountain Trailhead near Richland. Benton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after three cars were broken into Wednesday afternoon. Someone smashed the windows of all three and stole a laptop, DeWalt batteries, a toolbox and some other things. Deputies say this happened once back in May, as well.



Deputies have shared a picture of a person of interest and an associated car, a tan sedan. If you have any information, call the Sheriff's Office at 628-0333.

Deputies are also reminding people to not only lock your doors but to put any valuable in the trunk. If you don't have a trunk and know you will be hiking, they suggest leaving those things at home.