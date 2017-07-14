Arsenal Jiu-Jitsu Academy In Yakima: empowering young mindsPosted: Updated:
Arsenal Jiu-Jitsu Academy In Yakima: empowering young minds
A Yakima native is giving back to his community through a non-profit organization that gets kids of all ages and backgrounds to learn the martial art of jiu-jitsu.More >>
Fire crews hope to up containment on North Wenas Road fire
Multiple agencies are working to fully contain the Wenas Road Fire in Selah.More >>
Cottonwood Fire burns near shooting range
Firefighters are trying to fully contain a fire burning at a shooting range near Sheep Company Road and North Wenas Road.More >>
Senior living center providing hydration kits for seniors
Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Yakima is helping seniors stay hydrated and healthy this summer.More >>
Yakima family displaced after fire destroys home
A family in Yakima is coping with losing most of everything they own after a fire ripped through their home this afternoon.More >>
Final 18 suspects in net nanny operation appear in court
Today, the last 18 suspects in the net nanny operation faced a judge in court.More >>
AG prosecutors seek to prevent community release of Yakima County sex offender
Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Sexually Violent Predator Unit are in Yakima County this week, fighting to prevent a dangerous sex offender from being conditionally released into the community.More >>
Speeding causes fatal crash near Cowiche
Washington State Patrol says speeding caused a fatal accident just two miles of Cowiche.More >>
Soil-borne virus stunts crop growth; causes concern for farmers
The Yakima Valley is home to dozens of vineyards that produce not only jobs, but millions of dollars.More >>
Arson suspect returns to scene, arrested by Sheriff's Deputy
Around 8:30 this morning Sheriff's Deputies arrested 45-year-old Brett Sherwood based on probable cause that he burned down their family home the previous night.More >>
