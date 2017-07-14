Drone racing is in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA - A new sport called drone racing has made its way to eastern Washington, and a big championship race is happening in Kennewick tomorrow.

Reporter Karly Tinsley checked it out earlier today, and learned that tomorrow morning, drones will be flying everywhere. Racers have come from several different states like Oregon, Idaho, Montana - even Wyoming - just to race in this event.

Columbia Park is hosting The Great Northwest Regional Finals Drone Race, and today, competitors were there to set up and get ready to take flight tomorrow. And what do they love most about this sport?

"They do it for the rush and for the competition," said Jeff Ziga with Seattle FPV Racing.

Two of the competitors racing tomorrow are father and son.

"When we race and he just completely wipes the floor with me, it's like, it's devastating and hilariously fun at the same time," said drone racer Conrad Miller.

Miller's son is 13 years old and one of the youngest racers of the group. But to him, age is just a number.

"I don't really mind it," said Sorell Miller. "I think it's better that we have all the different age groups just to put more of a variation."

These top pilots are hoping to qualify for the national championships that will be held in Reno in September, and even though they're here to compete, they still make sure to have a good time.

It's easy to see why drone racing has become one of the fastest growing sports, and no matter your age or gender, it's something that every member of the family can enjoy.

If you want to come out and see the drone races for yourself, you can do so tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Columbia Park. It's free and open to the public.