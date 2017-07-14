Come with us on the bus to Seafair!Posted: Updated:
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Kristina Shalhoup checked out the history of the Tri-City Country Club.More >>
Remembering fallen Marine and Richland native Dietrich Schmieman
Richland native Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman joined the Marine Corps at 19 years old with an ambition to serve in Special Operations, his dad said.More >>
Hometown Proud: The history of our own Kennewick station
For Kennewick's segment of Hometown Proud - and at the request of some of our viewers - we looked into the history of our station at 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue.More >>
Drone racing is in the Tri-Cities
A new sport called drone racing has made its way to eastern Washington, and a big championship race is happening in Kennewick tomorrow.More >>
Come with us on the bus to Seafair!
Join the Hydroplane and Race Boat Museum, NBC Right Now and SWX and "Come With Us on the Bus to Seafair!!"More >>
Windows smashed in Candy Mountain car prowls
Benton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after three cars were broken into Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Richland florist requesting state Supreme Court decision reversal
New information out of the Arlene's Flowers discrimination case.More >>
Early morning house fire forces three from their home
Investigators are trying to figure out what started an early morning house fire in Pasco.More >>
