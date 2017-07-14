Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hometown Proud: The history of the Tri-City Country Club

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kristina Shalhoup, Anchor / Reporter
KENNEWICK, WA - For this week's segment of Hometown Proud: What Grows Here, reporter Kristina Shalhoup checked out the history of the Tri-City Country Club.

"It's a par 65," said Head Pro and General Manager, Clint Ables. "We have one par 5, eight par 3s, and it's a shotmaker's course."

It's a local gem, full of character.

"The way our property lays out, we have a large hill. So this is the easiest way to get your clubs and everything up and down the hill so we've had a tram here for a long, long, long time," Ables said.

But that character has been more than half a century in the making.

"It's been a staple of the Tri-Cities for, obviously, a long, long time," said Ables. "It was the original golf course."

Originally known as Twin City Golf Club, the course was built in 1938.

"It was nine holes at that time."

To put it in perspective, when those nine holes opened up, you could play them for just a dollar. Or, if you wanted a full membership, you could shell out the $18 for a year.

"Then it was developed into the 18 holes that we have here now."

And now, after almost seven decades in business, you get the 18-hole, 4,900-yard course you see today.

And if the course wasn't interesting enough, starting today, they're hosting the annual Tumbleweed Tournament. It's the oldest women's golf tournament in the state of Washington, and it'll go on all weekend. It's been hosted at the Tri-City Country Club since the beginning, and women from all over the state come to play in it!

