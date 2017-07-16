Fire near City View Cemetery

PASCO, WA.-- Firefighters are now saying that the fire that started just north of the City View Cemetery is being investigated as suspicious.

The fire began around 9:30 PM, and while the flames were stabilized within thirty minutes, it took firefighters a few hours to fully extinguish them. That's because after the burn began, it spread to parts of the City of Pasco Shops, and burned rolls of fencing and wood pallets. According to Pasco Fire Chief, Garrett Jenks, it was the pallets that kept the fire burning for so long.

Luckily, no structures were damaged and nobody was injured. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.