Bateman Island closed indefinitely while firefighters put out hot spots

UPDATE 5:00 PM:

RICHLAND, WA - Crews are still working on the tail end of the Bateman Island Fire that sparked yesterday evening, and was seen in the sky throughout the Tri-Cities area. Firefighters do have a strong handle on it now, and at this point it's mostly cleanup work.

You may not see any more flames or smoke coming out of Bateman Island from the fire, but fire crews say completely extinguishing the fire is going to take a while...possibly even months.

A day after Bateman Island went up in flames, firefighters are still out there putting out hot spots left over after most of the fire has been put out.

"We have a Fish and Wildlife crew behind us doing what we call mop up," said Joe Derousie with the Richland Fire Department. "They're going through, finding any smoldering, maybe lightly burning areas, making sure they're completely extinguished."

But even as crews go through these areas, they say it's impossible to know where every hot spot is, which means it'll take a significant rainfall to ensure all the hot spots are put out...which might not happen until fall.

But even getting to this fire was tough for first responders because the island isn't suited for vehicles at all, restricting access for most fire trucks.

"The one-way-in, one-way-out, as you guys walked in on that causeway, it's narrow for trucks," Derousie said. "There are certain trucks that we can't get down in here because they're just too big."

Today, the City of Richland closed Bateman Island indefinitely because of the dangers of those lingering hot spots, as well as the crews coming in and out of the area continuing to work on the island.

Fire crews say they still don't know what exactly caused the fire, but they are saying it was most likely human-caused because there was no lightning at the time or anything else that could've naturally started the fire.

------------------------------------------

UPDATE 8:45 AM:

RICHLAND, WA - Fire Chief Tom Huntington tells NBC Right Now the containment lines they set up for the fire on Bateman Island held overnight. Right now, they are monitoring hot spots, but say we could see smoke from the fire throughout the week.

The fire marshal, the City of Richland, and other firefighters will be going to the site later Monday morning to look at the scene.

Richland Police opened up Columbia Park Trail from CCB to Florida Street around 2:00 Monday morning.

Firefighters had a hard time getting the fire out because there was about ten years of growth on the island. They also tell us, there's a chance the fire won't be fully contained until it rains in the Fall.

Chief Huntington is asking people to stay off the island because there are trees and branches falling.

------------------------------------------

RICHLAND, WA - Firefighters are keeping an eye on hot spots on Bateman Island after a fire Sunday night. The Richland Fire Department evacuated people off the island before 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now it's a tough place to battle the flames because there is only one way on and off the island.

Richland Police closed Columbia Park Trail from CCB to Florida Street so firefighters could get to the scene.

So far no injuries have been reported. No word on what started the fire.