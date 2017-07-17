Lawn mower sparks fast moving fire

HERMISTON, OR - Firefighters are saying a lawn mower may have started a brush fire near Highland Avenue in Hermiston. First responders found grass and trees burning with ten to fifteen foot flames. It started yesterday afternoon and quickly spread because of wind.

The lawn mower operator hit something, which sparked the flames. They tried getting the flames out, but the fire was moving too fast.

The flames damaged a nearby barn and ended up burning about 30 acres of field and trees. Luckily no one got hurt, but a minor accident happened while a driver got distracted by the flames. Firefighters don't know how damaged the barn is.

Between 30 and 40 firefighters from Echo, Umatilla, Boardman, Cascade Natural Gas, Umatilla Electric, Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Hermiston Police, and PP&L responded to the scene.

