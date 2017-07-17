Fire near Selah threatens homes

SELAH, WA - The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management is saying evacuations near Southern Road have been lifted.

Firefighters tell us the fire started in a homeless encampment and quickly spread. At one point, the smoke got so bad they had to shut down nearby train tracks.

Firefighters from Selah, Gleed, and Naches responded.

They're now doing controlled burns near the fire to help get it under control, so you may be able to see a little more smoke in the area.