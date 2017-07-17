Woman arrested for theft as well as hit and run

KENNEWICK, WA - A 24-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after allegedly stealing and trying to drive away. Police say Kelseelee Mowbray allegedly stole over 100-dollars of merchandise from the Winco on Clearwater Avenue.

Witnesses say she drove her car into an employee and a parked car before driving off. Police later found and arrested her.

She's facing charges for hit and run, driving with a suspended license, and theft.

Police say the employee is okay and just has a sore shoulder.