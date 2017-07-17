Martin Landau dies at 89

LOS ANGELES, CA - Veteran actor, Martin Landau, died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, according to his publicist.

Landau gained fame as a master of disguise in the 1960s TV show "Mission: Impossible", then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood".

Landau was 89-years-old.