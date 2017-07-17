Woman arrested for DUI and Hit and Run

KENNEWICK, WA - A 30-year-old woman is in the Benton County Jail on suspicion of DUI and Hit-and-Run. Police say they responded to the 200 Block of East 1st Avenue for a hit-and-run accident early Monday morning.

Lindsey Gonzales was driving westbound on East 1st Avenue when she hit a parked car and pushed it into a second car. Gonzales kept going on 1st and Washington Street, then stopped to remove the damage from her hood. The owner of one of the cars that got hit followed Gonzales and called police.

Officers arrested her for Driving Under the Influence, and Hit-and Run.