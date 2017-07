Fatal accident shuts down Highway 124 near Burbank

BURBANK, WA - One person is dead after a rollover accident on Highway 124. Washington State Patrol says 35-year old Esperanza Gonzalez-Torres was driving westbound on State Route 124 at milepost 18 just east of Burbank around 4:00 Monday morning.

The car left the road and rolled. Medics took Gonzales-Torres, a 17-year old and 38-year-old Zenaida Aldama-Martinez to Kadlec. Life Flight air lifted a 14-year old passenger to Sacred Heart in Spokane.

Deputies say 18-year-old Victor Zaragoza-Aldama of Walla Walla died at the scene. They don't know if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Right now, the accident is under investigation.