Kennewick preschool program expands for 2017-18 school year

KENNEWICK, WA – The state-funded Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) of the Kennewick School District will welcome dozens of additional preschool students for the 2017-18 school year after the state awarded additional funding to the program.

The district received enough funding to add 64 additional preschool-age children to its afternoon sessions for a total of 286 students served through the program. The additional spots are part of an effort to expand free access to early childhood education across the state as part of the recently-approved state budget.

A recent study estimates that the number of unserved eligible students in Kennewick is 660.

“The need is great in Kennewick and the program expansion means more children will benefit from the program’s educational offerings, resources and services,” says Program Manager Linda Crowner. “It’s not just preschool, we serve the whole family.”

ECEAP prepares three- to five-year-old children from low-income families and those most at need. The program’s classrooms are located at Amistad Elementary and the Fruitland Building with a two-and-a-half-hour morning session and a three-hour afternoon session starting Sept. 11. The program, transportation, meals, and snacks are provided at no cost to families.

Families interested in enrolling their child must apply in-person at the ECEAP office in the KSD Administration Center at 1000 W. 4th Ave. Questions can be answered by calling (509) 222-5027.

Eight additional staff, including classroom teachers, assistant teachers and family support specialists, will also be hired to teach and support the new students.

Those interested in working in the ECEAP program should visit www.ksd.org to learn about job opportunities in its classrooms.