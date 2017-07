Search continues for man swept away by flash flood in Arizona

VERDE RIVER, AZ - The search continues for a missing man, believed to have been swept away by flash floods in central Arizona.

Search and Rescue teams were back out today along the Verde River, hoping to find a 27-year-old man believed to have been caught in the flash floods.

Officials say that nine people from a single family - including several children - died in the floods...four others were rescued and airlifted to area hospitals.

Recent fires are believed to have created a large amount of debris that washed down through the Verde River.

"The water was calm and then literally 20 seconds later, there was like no warning at all," said Disa Alexander, a witness. "The water just started rushing down."

The flash flood watch continues through the middle of this week for the southern and central regions of Arizona.