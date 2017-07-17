Liberty Bottleworks represents WA in 'Made In America' showcase in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Locally owned business owners represented states in the Pacific Northwest today in Washington, D.C. at the 'Made In America' showcase.

Business leaders from all 50 states were at the White House this afternoon to showcase products that are made in America, including Liberty Bottleworks from Union Gap representing Washington state.

The showcase is meant to celebrate American-made products and encourage other companies in the U.S.

Sights and Scopes by Leupold and Stevens represented the state of Oregon, and engineered wood floors by Boise Cascade Company, for Idaho.